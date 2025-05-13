Farewell to Goodison: Everton Fans Prepare for Emotional Last Game

Everton fans are preparing for an emotional farewell to Goodison Park as the historic stadium hosts its final Premier League match against Southampton. The venue, rich in 133 years of history, will be replaced by a modern facility at Bramley-Moore Dock, leaving behind decades of cherished memories.

Longtime supporter Dave Bond, whose Everton journey began with faint radio broadcasts as a child, reflected on the impending farewell. Bond manages The Winslow Hotel, a pub deeply rooted in Everton's match-day culture for over a century. As Everton's men's team departs, changes are also coming, with Goodison becoming the permanent home for the women's team.

As fans grapple with the transition, the stadium's legacy endures in the hearts of many. While nostalgia takes center stage, the move signals a new era for Everton. Former players and managers will join supporters in honoring Goodison's storied past, even as they look to the future.

