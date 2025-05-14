Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Striker in Induced Coma After Goalpost Collision

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest striker, is in an induced coma following surgery for a severe abdominal injury sustained during a match against Leicester City. The incident led to confusion between the team's coaching and medical staff. Forest has dismissed related confrontation reports as false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 04:47 IST
Nottingham Forest Striker in Induced Coma After Goalpost Collision
Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest's striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, is currently in an induced coma after undergoing surgery for a serious abdominal injury, according to British media reports. The injury occurred when the Nigeria international collided with the goalpost during Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City at the City Ground.

Having joined Forest from Union Berlin in June 2022, Awoniyi came onto the pitch as a late substitute and spent just five minutes playing before the accident. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and rejoining the play, he limped through the last ten minutes of the match.

The BBC confirmed that Awoniyi was placed in a coma after beginning a series of surgeries. Nottingham Forest stated that Awoniyi was "recovering well". Meanwhile, Forest has dismissed reports of a confrontation between club owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo as "fake news".

(With inputs from agencies.)

