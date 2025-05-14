Left Menu

Joseph Suaalii's Season on Hold: Waratahs Star Faces Lengthy Recovery

Joseph Suaalii, a prominent player for the New South Wales Waratahs, is set to miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season due to a jaw fracture. Already sidelined by a concussion, the injury poses a challenge for both his club and Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt ahead of upcoming series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-05-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 08:45 IST
  • Australia

Joseph Suaalii, the rising star of the New South Wales Waratahs, is unlikely to make a return this Super Rugby season after a scan detected a jaw fracture. The injury, which requires surgery, will keep him off the field for at least four weeks.

Suaalii was already out of Friday's game against the Canterbury Crusaders, having suffered a concussion last week. Waratahs coach Dan McKellar expressed his support for the 21-year-old, stating, "This is unfortunate for us and especially for Joseph. We wish him all the best in his recovery and return to full health."

Suaalii's absence is also a setback for Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. With key matches against the British & Irish Lions approaching, Schmidt emphasized the importance of ongoing play for Suaalii to maintain his form. Despite past impressive performances, Suaalii previously missed four games this season due to a toe injury, impacting his game time.

