Joseph Suaalii's Season on Hold: Waratahs Star Faces Lengthy Recovery

Joseph Suaalii, the rising star of the New South Wales Waratahs, is unlikely to make a return this Super Rugby season after a scan detected a jaw fracture. The injury, which requires surgery, will keep him off the field for at least four weeks.

Suaalii was already out of Friday's game against the Canterbury Crusaders, having suffered a concussion last week. Waratahs coach Dan McKellar expressed his support for the 21-year-old, stating, "This is unfortunate for us and especially for Joseph. We wish him all the best in his recovery and return to full health."

Suaalii's absence is also a setback for Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. With key matches against the British & Irish Lions approaching, Schmidt emphasized the importance of ongoing play for Suaalii to maintain his form. Despite past impressive performances, Suaalii previously missed four games this season due to a toe injury, impacting his game time.

