FIFA Sets Ambitious $1 Billion Revenue Goal for Women's World Cup by 2027

FIFA is ambitiously aiming to pull in $1 billion in revenue from future Women's World Cup tournaments, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Speaking at the Saudi Arabia-U.S. Investment Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Infantino noted that the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, broke even by generating more than $570 million.

Infantino stressed the rapidly growing importance of women in football, stating that FIFA intends to reinvest this targeted revenue back into the women's game. The 2027 Women's World Cup is slated to take place in Brazil, marking its first occurrence in South America. The subsequent 2031 edition is expected to be hosted by the United States, with plans to expand the tournament to 48 teams.

There is significant potential for football to bolster its revenue globally, especially outside Europe. Infantino cited Saudi Arabia's initiatives in women's soccer as a model of success and said similar efforts worldwide could significantly impact GDP. Women's football, he emphasized, stands as the only team sport for women with such extensive reach and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)