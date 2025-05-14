High-Octane Rivalries Rev Up at Imola: F1 European Season Begins with Surprises

The Formula One European season is set to begin at Imola, with fans eagerly anticipating the debut of Lewis Hamilton racing for Ferrari in Italy. This race includes a significant mark for local teenager Kimi Antonelli, who will be racing for Mercedes in his home country for the first time.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix also presents key firsts, with McLaren aiming for a sixth victory in seven races. Lando Norris seeks to close the gap on his teammate Oscar Piastri's lead. Another highlight is Franco Colapinto stepping into the limelight as he races for Renault-owned Alpine, replacing Jack Doohan after a stint with Williams last year.

The race features Hamilton, who has had a rocky start at Ferrari despite a win in Shanghai and reshuffled personal focuses. As the seven-times world champion seeks to improve his current standing, the competition remains fierce with McLaren touted as the favorites, gearing up for the challenges posed by the first European races of the season.

