Thrills and Upsets: Indian Shuttlers Face Mixed Fortunes at Thailand Open 2025

Indian badminton stars faced mixed outcomes at the Thailand Open 2025. While Laksya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat exited early, Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malika Bansod progressed. Notably, Kidambi Srikanth didn't qualify for the main round, bowing out in the qualifiers.

Lakshya Sen. (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

At the Thailand Open 2025, Indian badminton players encountered a series of contrasting results. Ace shuttler Laksya Sen faced elimination in the round of 32 against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, losing the match with scores of 18-21, 21-9, 17-21.

Priyanshu Rajawat also faced an early exit, losing to Indonesia's Alwi Farhan, with set scores reading 13-21, 21-17, 16-21. However, in the women's division, it was a mixed bag of results for the Indian camp. Players like Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod advanced with hard-fought victories.

Unnati Hooda triumphed over Thamonwan Nithiittikrai 21-14, 18-21, 23-21, while Aakarshi Kashyap edged out Japan's Kaoru Sugiyama 21-16, 20-22, 22-20. Malvika Bansod defeated Turkey's Neslihan Arin 21-12, 13-21, 21-17. Conversely, Rakshitha Ramraj and Anupama Upadhyaya exited the tournament with losses to Yeo Jia Min and Ratchanok Intanon respectively. Notably, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth failed to make it past the qualifiers, his campaign cut short in the second match by Tharun Mannepalli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

