Ashish Kumar: Igniting the Fire in Indian Gymnastics

Gymnast Ashish Kumar's historic wins at the 2010 Commonwealth and Asian Games have set a precedent for aspiring male gymnasts, as noted by Olympic.com. Now 34, Kumar continues his impactful journey as a member of the Sports Authority of India's Talent Identification and Development Committee (TIDC).

Speaking about the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar, where aspiring gymnasts seized great opportunities, Kumar emphasized the importance of capitalizing on this success. "It's now up to players, coaches, and the federation to elevate performance standards," he remarked.

The Khelo India Scheme fosters young talent, but Kumar stresses the necessity for rigorous dedication to advance in the sport. "Promising performances are emerging, but genuine progress requires strategic development," said the 2010 Asian Games medalist.

At the core of this progress is the TIDC, crucial in selecting athletes to train under the Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) program. Kumar advocates for reforming training philosophies, especially for sub-juniors under 14.

"Youthful bodies recover quickly, making early strength and conditioning paramount," Kumar advised, drawing from his training days under coach Vladimir Chertkov at the 2010 Commonwealth Games camp.

Kumar notes the need for male gymnasts to catch up to their female counterparts. He sees the Khelo India initiative as pivotal in nurturing long-term athletes. "Success will depend on internal motivation beyond national accolades," he stated.

