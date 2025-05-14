Left Menu

Virat Kohli: A Stalwart Exits the Test Arena

Virat Kohli, hailed as a modern-day cricket icon, has concluded his Test career on a significant note. Known for his exceptional performances in SENA countries, Kohli's legacy is commemorated by cricket fans. His remarkable statistics, especially in Australia, underline his impact on Indian Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:50 IST
Virat Kohli: A Stalwart Exits the Test Arena
Virat Kohli (Photo: @icc/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, cricket legend Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era. Renowned for his performances in SENA nations—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia—Kohli's aggressive strokeplay and indefatigable spirit have created lasting impressions in the cricketing world.

Throughout his career, Kohli was a formidable presence both on home soil and in overseas matches. His feats include memorable innings in 2014's Adelaide Test and a remarkable 153-run knockout in Centurion four years later. Despite a less notable final tour in Australia, Kohli's achievements have cemented his reputation as one of India's finest batsmen.

Kohli's enduring legacy is highlighted by his standing as the second-highest run-scorer for India in South Africa and a key player second only to Sachin Tendulkar in achieving centuries in SENA conditions. His record-breaking performances on India's 2014-15 tour in Australia further showcase his defining contributions and steadfast leadership in the cricketing landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025