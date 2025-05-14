Virat Kohli: A Stalwart Exits the Test Arena
Virat Kohli, hailed as a modern-day cricket icon, has concluded his Test career on a significant note. Known for his exceptional performances in SENA countries, Kohli's legacy is commemorated by cricket fans. His remarkable statistics, especially in Australia, underline his impact on Indian Test cricket.
In a significant turn of events, cricket legend Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era. Renowned for his performances in SENA nations—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia—Kohli's aggressive strokeplay and indefatigable spirit have created lasting impressions in the cricketing world.
Throughout his career, Kohli was a formidable presence both on home soil and in overseas matches. His feats include memorable innings in 2014's Adelaide Test and a remarkable 153-run knockout in Centurion four years later. Despite a less notable final tour in Australia, Kohli's achievements have cemented his reputation as one of India's finest batsmen.
Kohli's enduring legacy is highlighted by his standing as the second-highest run-scorer for India in South Africa and a key player second only to Sachin Tendulkar in achieving centuries in SENA conditions. His record-breaking performances on India's 2014-15 tour in Australia further showcase his defining contributions and steadfast leadership in the cricketing landscape. (ANI)
