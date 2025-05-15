Ajax Amsterdam's Title Hopes Dashed by Late Groningen Equalizer

Ajax Amsterdam relinquished their grip on the Dutch league title as they were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Groningen on Wednesday. Groningen's late equalizer dashed Ajax's hopes of maintaining their lead, leaving them trailing behind PSV Eindhoven as the season nears its climax.

PSV Eindhoven capitalized on Ajax's slip-up by securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Heracles Almelo. American Malik Tillman and Morocco's Ismael Saibari led PSV's charge with two goals each, propelling them to the top of the table, where they hold a slender one-point lead.

The defeat is a stark turnaround for Ajax, who had a nine-point advantage with nine games remaining but have since faltered. As the season approaches its finale, Ajax must face Twente, while title chasers PSV will confront Sparta Rotterdam, hoping to clinch the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)