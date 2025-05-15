Carlo Ancelotti, renowned as one of the top football coaches globally, is poised to bring his expertise and discipline to the Brazilian national team. This development comes as several former players highlight ongoing structural challenges within the team despite Ancelotti's impressive track record.

Having managed top clubs across Europe's elite leagues, Ancelotti's appointment as the Brazilian coach follows a series of short-term managerial spells since Tite's departure. As Brazil prepares for the 2026 World Cup, the team's current fourth-place standing in the CONMEBOL qualifiers underscores the urgency of his mission.

Amidst high hopes, notable figures like Mauro Silva remain optimistic about Ancelotti's influence on the team. Yet, the recent critique from Brazilian President Lula da Silva echoes a national yearning for the glory days, hoping that Ancelotti can mend the gaps and reignite the winning spirit.

