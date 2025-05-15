Final Showdown: Survival and Glory in Ligue 1 as Relegation Battle Intensifies

As Ligue 1 enters its final matchday, focus shifts to the relegation survival battle in France. With Montpellier already down, teams like Saint-Etienne and Le Havre are fighting to remain in the league next season.

In a significant clash, Saint-Etienne must win against Toulouse to improve chances of leapfrogging Le Havre, who are precariously placed in the relegation playoff spot. Saint-Etienne, a previous powerhouse of French soccer, finds itself seeking survival despite star performances this season.

The top-scorer race sees PSG's Ousmane Dembélé aiming to succeed Kylian Mbappé, with crucial goals boosting PSG's treble hopes. Meanwhile, Marseille and Monaco battle for remaining Champions League qualification, enhancing the stakes in this thrilling football climax.

