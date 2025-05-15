Left Menu

Mads Pedersen Seals Scintillating Hat-trick in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Finish

Denmark's Mads Pedersen clinched his third Giro d'Italia victory, showcasing impressive resilience on the Matera climb and a powerful sprint finish. Celebrating a new contract with Lidl-Trek, Pedersen extended his general classification lead on a challenging stage, marking a remarkable display of dominance in the race.

Mads Pedersen after winning stage 5 of Giro d'Italia (Image: Giro d'Italia/MotoGP). Image Credit: ANI
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, riding for Lidl-Trek, delivered a remarkable performance to secure his third victory in the Giro d'Italia's Stage 5. Despite being dropped on the strenuous climb into Matera, Pedersen staged a thrilling comeback, ultimately out-sprinting Italy's Edoardo Zambanini and Britain's Tom Pidcock in an exhilarating finish that underscored his status as the race's most formidable competitor.

Pedersen's triumph in Matera, following an impressive recovery alongside teammate Mathias Vacek, extended his general classification lead over Primoz Roglic by 17 seconds. The stage win coincides with Pedersen's new contract announcement with Lidl-Trek, ensuring his commitment to the team for the rest of his career.

As the race continues, Pedersen's spectacular form and strategic prowess will present a formidable challenge to his rivals. The upcoming Stage 6 from Potenza to Naples, the longest of the race, promises more intrigue and opportunity for Pedersen to solidify his dominance in the Giro d'Italia.

