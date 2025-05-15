Doping Scandal: Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk's Provisional Suspension

Renowned Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has been provisionally suspended amid a doping investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit reported her suspension on Thursday due to suspected testosterone use, overshadowing her anticipated return to competition in Doha.

Bekh-Romanchuk, a celebrated two-time silver medalist at the World Championships, last competed in August at the Paris Olympics. Despite anticipation for her participation in the Doha Diamond League meet, her name was absent from the entry list.

Coinciding with Bekh-Romanchuk's suspension, Kenyan marathoner Nehemiah Kipyegon received a three-year ban after admitting to using a banned substance, trimetazidine. Kipyegon's case further underscores ongoing doping issues in athletics.

