Doping Scandal: Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk's Provisional Suspension

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, a Ukrainian athlete and two-time silver medalist, faces provisional suspension due to suspected testosterone use. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced her suspension ahead of the Diamond League event in Doha. Meanwhile, Kenyan marathoner Nehemiah Kipyegon has been banned for three years after a doping admission.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:53 IST
Renowned Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has been provisionally suspended amid a doping investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit reported her suspension on Thursday due to suspected testosterone use, overshadowing her anticipated return to competition in Doha.

Bekh-Romanchuk, a celebrated two-time silver medalist at the World Championships, last competed in August at the Paris Olympics. Despite anticipation for her participation in the Doha Diamond League meet, her name was absent from the entry list.

Coinciding with Bekh-Romanchuk's suspension, Kenyan marathoner Nehemiah Kipyegon received a three-year ban after admitting to using a banned substance, trimetazidine. Kipyegon's case further underscores ongoing doping issues in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

