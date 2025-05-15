Kyrgios' Surprising Return to Roland Garros

Nick Kyrgios is making a surprise return to the French Open, competing in the doubles tournament alongside fellow Australian Jordan Thompson. This marks his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2017, following a challenging period dealing with foot, knee, and wrist injuries.

Kyrgios initially had no plans to compete on the Parisian clay, as his last appearance at Roland Garros was an eight-year-old second-round exit. However, with Thompson needing a partner due to Max Purcell's doping ban, Kyrgios decided to join the tournament. He expressed eagerness to play alongside Thompson, stating, 'The French Open was never really on the cards, but it's a great chance to have fun with another Aussie.'

A dynamic presence both on and off the court, Kyrgios, known for his innate talent and outspoken nature, previously achieved the 2022 Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis. As fans anticipate his singles comeback during the upcoming grasscourt season, his participation in the French Open adds excitement to the event, which starts on May 25.

