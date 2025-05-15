In a season characterized by nearly 13,000 balls, over 19,000 runs, and close to 300 wickets, Cricket Predicta has released an in-depth analysis of IPL 2025. The pioneering cricket analytics platform spotlights Virat Kohli, who remains an enduring symbol of cricketing excellence. After bidding farewell to Test cricket, Kohli has demonstrated a remarkable resurgence in T20, anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament's 18th season.

Advanced metrics reveal Kohli amassed 505 runs across 11 matches, maintaining an average of 63.13 and a strike rate of 143.47. Cricket Predicta's data underscores Kohli's consistent performance with seven half-centuries and a 27 percent dot ball rate, showcasing his control and reliability amid aggressive hitters like Suryakumar Yadav and Nicholas Pooran. His 18 percent boundary rate has provided much-needed stability to RCB, underscoring his value as a dependable anchor.

Founder of Cricket Predicta, Sunil Yash Kalra, notes Kohli's elite game management in a season where he faced 94 dot balls but maximized his impact on the 352 deliveries he encountered. With seven half-centuries and 62 boundaries, Kohli's strategic prowess places him among the top boundary-hitters this season, emphasizing timing and calculated risks over sheer power. As IPL 2025 progresses, Kohli's performance is a testament to relentless discipline and adaptability, affirming his place in cricket's evolving narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)