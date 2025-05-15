BCCI Backs Olympic Excellence with Corporate Support

The BCCI has announced its commitment to the sports ministry's bold plan for corporate-backed Olympic Centres of Excellence. In a strategic meeting involving sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and 58 corporate representatives, the BCCI expressed its willingness to adopt multiple Olympic disciplines, pending the ministry's selection.

This ambitious initiative targets the establishment of dedicated Olympic Centres to nurture the best sporting talent in the nation, setting sights on future Olympic cycles. Currently, India hosts 23 National Centres of Excellence primarily run by the Sports Authority of India.

The BCCI's past financial contributions to Olympic sports underscore its ongoing efforts, while discussions also touched upon potentially overturning the ban on Overseas Citizens of India from representing India in sports teams—a move that could further strengthen the country's sporting prowess.

