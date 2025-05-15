Left Menu

BCCI Backs Olympic Excellence with Corporate Support

The BCCI is set to support the sports ministry's initiative to establish corporate-backed Olympic Centres of Excellence. In a recent meeting, the BCCI expressed interest in adopting Olympic disciplines. The plan aims to develop world-class training facilities, leveraging corporate and governmental collaboration.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:29 IST
The BCCI has announced its commitment to the sports ministry's bold plan for corporate-backed Olympic Centres of Excellence. In a strategic meeting involving sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and 58 corporate representatives, the BCCI expressed its willingness to adopt multiple Olympic disciplines, pending the ministry's selection.

This ambitious initiative targets the establishment of dedicated Olympic Centres to nurture the best sporting talent in the nation, setting sights on future Olympic cycles. Currently, India hosts 23 National Centres of Excellence primarily run by the Sports Authority of India.

The BCCI's past financial contributions to Olympic sports underscore its ongoing efforts, while discussions also touched upon potentially overturning the ban on Overseas Citizens of India from representing India in sports teams—a move that could further strengthen the country's sporting prowess.

