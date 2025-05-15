Rory McIlroy Aims for Back-to-Back Major Wins at Quail Hollow

Masters champion Rory McIlroy kicked off the PGA Championship with a birdie at Quail Hollow Club, playing alongside fellow top-ranked golfers Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

The trio faced challenges from the start, with McIlroy and Schauffele securing birdies on the par-five 10th hole, while Scheffler settled for par.

Despite challenging wet conditions earlier in the week, players faced sunny skies as they contended for victory in this major event, all without the advantage of preferred lies.

