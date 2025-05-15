Punjab Kings Sign Kyle Jamieson as Lockie Ferguson's Replacement

The Punjab Kings have rostered New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson, the BCCI announced Thursday. Ferguson, sidelined with a hamstring injury, was unable to continue the IPL season, prompting Punjab to secure Jamieson for Rs 2 Crore. The move comes ahead of Punjab's upcoming match against the already-eliminated Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have roped in Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis to replace wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who will be occupied with England duties. Mendis joins for Rs 75 lakh, as the Titans aim to bolster their squad for the crucial IPL playoffs.

In another injury update, Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is back in the nets after finger injury. Though he showed promising form, his participation in the upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders hangs on further medical evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)