Jos Buttler Backed to Shine Despite Slump: England's T20 World Cup Journey

England captain Harry Brook remains confident in Jos Buttler's abilities despite his current form slump in the T20 World Cup. Buttler, a previous World Cup-winning captain, is backed to excel in the tournament's crucial stages. England's recent victory over Sri Lanka showcased strategic gameplay and adaptability to conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:24 IST
England skipper Harry Brook has thrown his support behind Jos Buttler, praising him as a 'powerhouse' despite the latter's ongoing struggle for form in the T20 World Cup. Brook is confident that Buttler, the previous World Cup-winning captain, will perform when it matters most.

The recent match against Sri Lanka marked Buttler's third single-digit score of the tournament. However, Brook emphasized Buttler's historical prowess as a white-ball player, suggesting his confidence will return in the critical stages of the competition.

England's 51-run win over Sri Lanka demonstrated their strategic adaptability, with Brook crediting the team's familiarity with local conditions and a tactical decision to utilize Will Jacks as a part-time spinner. England now leads Group 2, setting the stage for their upcoming challenges against Pakistan and New Zealand.

