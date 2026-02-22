Jos Buttler Backed to Shine Despite Slump: England's T20 World Cup Journey

England skipper Harry Brook has thrown his support behind Jos Buttler, praising him as a 'powerhouse' despite the latter's ongoing struggle for form in the T20 World Cup. Brook is confident that Buttler, the previous World Cup-winning captain, will perform when it matters most.

The recent match against Sri Lanka marked Buttler's third single-digit score of the tournament. However, Brook emphasized Buttler's historical prowess as a white-ball player, suggesting his confidence will return in the critical stages of the competition.

England's 51-run win over Sri Lanka demonstrated their strategic adaptability, with Brook crediting the team's familiarity with local conditions and a tactical decision to utilize Will Jacks as a part-time spinner. England now leads Group 2, setting the stage for their upcoming challenges against Pakistan and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)