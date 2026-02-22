Jos Buttler Backed to Shine Despite Slump: England's T20 World Cup Journey
England captain Harry Brook remains confident in Jos Buttler's abilities despite his current form slump in the T20 World Cup. Buttler, a previous World Cup-winning captain, is backed to excel in the tournament's crucial stages. England's recent victory over Sri Lanka showcased strategic gameplay and adaptability to conditions.
England skipper Harry Brook has thrown his support behind Jos Buttler, praising him as a 'powerhouse' despite the latter's ongoing struggle for form in the T20 World Cup. Brook is confident that Buttler, the previous World Cup-winning captain, will perform when it matters most.
The recent match against Sri Lanka marked Buttler's third single-digit score of the tournament. However, Brook emphasized Buttler's historical prowess as a white-ball player, suggesting his confidence will return in the critical stages of the competition.
England's 51-run win over Sri Lanka demonstrated their strategic adaptability, with Brook crediting the team's familiarity with local conditions and a tactical decision to utilize Will Jacks as a part-time spinner. England now leads Group 2, setting the stage for their upcoming challenges against Pakistan and New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.
England Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener
England Triumphs over Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup Opener
Sri Lanka collapse to 95 all out in 16.4 overs chasing 147 as England seal a 51-run win in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener. TAP
South Africa's Strategic Changes in T20 World Cup Showdown