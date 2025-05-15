Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Triumph

Jasmine Paolini made history as the first Italian woman in over ten years to reach the Italian Open final by defeating Peyton Stearns. Despite early setbacks, she impressed the crowd with a resilient comeback. Paolini will compete in the final against either Zheng Qinwen or Coco Gauff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:19 IST
Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Triumph
Jasmine Paolini
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jasmine Paolini achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Italian woman in more than a decade to reach the final of Italy's premier tennis event, the Italian Open. Her victory over American Peyton Stearns was a thrilling display of perseverance and skill, ending with scores of 7-5, 6-1.

Despite an initial slow start, Paolini rallied from a set down against Stearns, reminiscent of her earlier quarter-final comeback against Diana Shnaider. Her determination was on full display as she saved set points to level the match, drawing enthusiastic support from the local crowd.

As the match progressed, Paolini's energy and the vibrant support from the crowd spurred her on to secure a commanding victory. She now looks forward to facing off against either Zheng Qinwen or Coco Gauff in the upcoming final, with hopes of clinching the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025