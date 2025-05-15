Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Triumph

Jasmine Paolini achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Italian woman in more than a decade to reach the final of Italy's premier tennis event, the Italian Open. Her victory over American Peyton Stearns was a thrilling display of perseverance and skill, ending with scores of 7-5, 6-1.

Despite an initial slow start, Paolini rallied from a set down against Stearns, reminiscent of her earlier quarter-final comeback against Diana Shnaider. Her determination was on full display as she saved set points to level the match, drawing enthusiastic support from the local crowd.

As the match progressed, Paolini's energy and the vibrant support from the crowd spurred her on to secure a commanding victory. She now looks forward to facing off against either Zheng Qinwen or Coco Gauff in the upcoming final, with hopes of clinching the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)