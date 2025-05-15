Franco Colapinto's Comeback Amid Alpine Upheaval

Franco Colapinto, the Argentine Formula 1 driver, has replaced Jack Doohan at Alpine following a team reshuffle. Colapinto, who previously raced for Williams, will partner with Pierre Gasly for a five-race stint beginning at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Speaking on Thursday, Colapinto acknowledged the challenges of returning to the grid and emphasized the difficulty of stepping into another driver's seat mid-season. Despite previous experience, the limited five-race opportunity presents a challenge for him to shake off the rust and deliver peak performance.

Excited yet aware of the pressure, Colapinto is keen to replicate his past success and has the strong support of South American fans. While Alpine has promised a review in July, Colapinto hopes to use the next few races to showcase his potential and contribute significantly to the team.

