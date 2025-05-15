Left Menu

West Indies Pushes for Olympic Cricket Inclusion

West Indies cricket aims for representation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, despite Olympic rules that prevent the region's composite team from competing. Cricket West Indies (CWI) proposes pathways for its members to qualify, emphasizing national development and fairness, while seeking the International Cricket Council's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

West Indies cricket is advocating for a chance to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Current Olympic regulations exclude the region's traditional composite team from taking part, prompting Cricket West Indies (CWI) to seek alternatives.

The CWI has reached out to the International Cricket Council, highlighting the West Indies' 'unique configuration' of 15 member countries, with 12 having their own Olympic committees. They propose two qualification paths: domestic tournaments for team representation or a global qualifying pathway for member nations, including ICC associates.

CWI chief executive Chris Dehring emphasized the importance of inclusion, stating the Olympic opportunity should not be missed. He underscored the region's significant role in the global sporting arena, calling for collaboration and fairness to ensure that West Indies cricketers are not excluded from making Olympic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

