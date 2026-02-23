Heroic Army Rescue in Sikkim Snowstorm

The Indian Army recently demonstrated its commitment to public safety by rescuing 46 tourists who were trapped by unexpected heavy snowfall in Sikkim's East district. The troops acted swiftly after learning of the tourists' predicament amid sub-zero temperatures on Sunday.

According to a defense statement, the tourists found themselves stranded when several vehicles got stuck along vulnerable road stretches. Faced with harsh climatic conditions, the Army sprang into action, deploying rescue and relief measures.

The tourists were relocated to the nearest Army camp, where they received medical examinations, warm shelter, and essential relief materials. In addition to rescuing individuals, the Army also ensured the safe movement of over 150 tourist vehicles to secure locations.