Left Menu

Heroic Army Rescue in Sikkim Snowstorm

The Indian Army successfully rescued 46 tourists trapped by severe snowfall in East Sikkim's high-altitude areas. Acting swiftly upon learning of their plight, troops provided medical care and essential supplies while relocating the tourists to safety. Additionally, they facilitated the movement of more than 150 stranded vehicles to secure locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:18 IST
Heroic Army Rescue in Sikkim Snowstorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army recently demonstrated its commitment to public safety by rescuing 46 tourists who were trapped by unexpected heavy snowfall in Sikkim's East district. The troops acted swiftly after learning of the tourists' predicament amid sub-zero temperatures on Sunday.

According to a defense statement, the tourists found themselves stranded when several vehicles got stuck along vulnerable road stretches. Faced with harsh climatic conditions, the Army sprang into action, deploying rescue and relief measures.

The tourists were relocated to the nearest Army camp, where they received medical examinations, warm shelter, and essential relief materials. In addition to rescuing individuals, the Army also ensured the safe movement of over 150 tourist vehicles to secure locations.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscap...

 India
2
Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

 India
3

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital E...

 India
4
Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026