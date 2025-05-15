Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli Brings Formula 1 Dream Home to Emilia-Romagna

Kimi Antonelli, at 18, is a Formula 1 driver for Mercedes, inviting school friends and family to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Celebrating Bologna's 51-year soccer triumph, Antonelli shares behind-the-scenes F1 experiences, blending local celebrations with race preparations, all while learning to manage public expectations and personal aspirations.

Kimi Antonelli Brings Formula 1 Dream Home to Emilia-Romagna
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rising star Kimi Antonelli is sharing his Formula 1 experience with his school friends at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver, just 18, has returned home for the race and invited family and classmates to witness the excitement firsthand.

Antonelli also partook in his hometown's soccer celebrations, marking Bologna's first trophy win in 51 years, while preparing for race duties. He believes showing behind-the-scenes insights fosters important personal connections he's missed due to his demanding schedule.

This emotional week coincides with Antonelli's transition from Formula 2 to replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, a shift spotlighted in a Netflix documentary. As the youngest driver to start from a pole position in Miami, Antonelli aims for a podium finish, navigating the pressures of racing before a home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

