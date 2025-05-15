Virat Kohli: Chronicles of a Test Career's Twilight

Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli marked the conclusion of his illustrious 14-year Test career on Monday. Spanning over 123 matches, his journey in the longest format of the game has witnessed towering peaks and perplexing valleys, casting his statistics as a testament to what could have been.

Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli dominated the cricketing arena, amassing 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an astonishing average of 66.79, featuring 16 centuries. While his early years showcased invulnerability, the subsequent decline highlighted his susceptibility to the factors of age, time, and cricket's law of averages.

A crucial aspect of his later career was his diminishing prowess against spin and deliveries outside the off-stump, which cast shadows over his otherwise formidable presence. Nevertheless, Kohli consistently highlighted his indomitable spirit and unmatched skill with flashes of brilliance, captivating fans through landmark performances like his 74 against Australia in December 2020, 62 against England in Chennai, 79 in Cape Town, a pivotal 186 in Ahmedabad, and a resilient 76 against South Africa in Centurion. Each of these innings is characterized by his distinguished stroke play and extraordinary tenacity.

