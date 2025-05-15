Left Menu

Virat Kohli: Chronicles of a Test Career's Twilight

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer, ended his 14-year Test career, known for its remarkable highs and puzzling lows. Despite challenges, Kohli's brilliance shone through in key performances against top opponents. His late-career heroics demonstrate his mastery, despite declining proficiency in certain areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:46 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli marked the conclusion of his illustrious 14-year Test career on Monday. Spanning over 123 matches, his journey in the longest format of the game has witnessed towering peaks and perplexing valleys, casting his statistics as a testament to what could have been.

Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli dominated the cricketing arena, amassing 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an astonishing average of 66.79, featuring 16 centuries. While his early years showcased invulnerability, the subsequent decline highlighted his susceptibility to the factors of age, time, and cricket's law of averages.

A crucial aspect of his later career was his diminishing prowess against spin and deliveries outside the off-stump, which cast shadows over his otherwise formidable presence. Nevertheless, Kohli consistently highlighted his indomitable spirit and unmatched skill with flashes of brilliance, captivating fans through landmark performances like his 74 against Australia in December 2020, 62 against England in Chennai, 79 in Cape Town, a pivotal 186 in Ahmedabad, and a resilient 76 against South Africa in Centurion. Each of these innings is characterized by his distinguished stroke play and extraordinary tenacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

