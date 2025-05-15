Left Menu

Alpine F1 Team Maintains Course Amid Leadership Changes

Pierre Gasly of the Renault-owned Alpine F1 team claims business as usual despite recent changes in leadership and driver lineup. Oliver Oakes quit as team boss, replaced by Flavio Briatore, while Franco Colapinto steps in for Jack Doohan. Gasly emphasizes continued focus and improvement within the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:57 IST
Alpine F1 Team Maintains Course Amid Leadership Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team faces significant changes in both leadership and driver lineup. Pierre Gasly, however, assures that operations remain unaffected.

Oliver Oakes abruptly resigned as team boss after the Miami Grand Prix, citing personal reasons. His departure led to the appointment of Italian former principal Flavio Briatore, marking the team's sixth boss in five seasons. Concurrently, rookie Australian driver Jack Doohan was replaced by Argentine reserve Franco Colapinto for at least five races, beginning with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Despite the headlines, Gasly maintains a positive outlook, citing clear directions under Briatore's leadership. He stresses the importance of focusing on the team's internal efforts and anticipates future rewards. Alpine currently ranks ninth among ten teams after six grands prix and two sprint races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025