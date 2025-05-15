Alpine F1 Team Maintains Course Amid Leadership Changes
Pierre Gasly of the Renault-owned Alpine F1 team claims business as usual despite recent changes in leadership and driver lineup. Oliver Oakes quit as team boss, replaced by Flavio Briatore, while Franco Colapinto steps in for Jack Doohan. Gasly emphasizes continued focus and improvement within the team.
In a surprising turn of events, the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team faces significant changes in both leadership and driver lineup. Pierre Gasly, however, assures that operations remain unaffected.
Oliver Oakes abruptly resigned as team boss after the Miami Grand Prix, citing personal reasons. His departure led to the appointment of Italian former principal Flavio Briatore, marking the team's sixth boss in five seasons. Concurrently, rookie Australian driver Jack Doohan was replaced by Argentine reserve Franco Colapinto for at least five races, beginning with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Despite the headlines, Gasly maintains a positive outlook, citing clear directions under Briatore's leadership. He stresses the importance of focusing on the team's internal efforts and anticipates future rewards. Alpine currently ranks ninth among ten teams after six grands prix and two sprint races.
(With inputs from agencies.)
