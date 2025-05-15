Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson Poised for Mumbai Indians' IPL Playoff Push

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and batter Richard Gleeson are reportedly in advanced discussions to join Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs. This move follows the anticipated absence of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, with Mumbai eying reinforcements to strengthen their squad, per an ESPNcricinfo report.

Rickelton's playoff participation is jeopardized due to Cricket South Africa recalling their World Test Championship final players by May 27. Meanwhile, Jacks, despite his contribution of 195 runs and five wickets, will return to international duty, leaving a gap for Gleeson, who debuted in IPL for Chennai Super Kings last year.

Mumbai Indians are strategically planning ahead with these potential signings, currently sitting fourth in the league standings. Their playoff ambitions continue as they face Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in their final group games, aiming to secure their position amidst the geopolitical tensions that recently led to the league's suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)