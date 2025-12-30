Left Menu

Building Bridges: Israel Consul General Visits RSS in India

Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General to Midwest India, praised the RSS for its efforts in connecting India's youth to their heritage. During his visit, he highlighted the strategic alliance between India and Israel in combating terrorism. Revach expressed appreciation for the cultural and ideological insights offered at the RSS headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:30 IST
Yaniv Revach, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its commendable efforts in linking India's youth to their roots, heritage, and history. His admiration was voiced during a visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, a trip that underscores the strengthening ties between India and Israel.

The consul general noted that both nations face terrorism from different fronts and affirmed their strategic cooperation in this battle. During his visit, Revach was briefed on the historical, cultural, and ideological significance of the RSS and its founder, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, emphasizing their inspirational role for millions across the country.

The visit occurred in a friendly atmosphere, marked by mutual respect and cultural understanding, as per an official release. Revach, reflecting on his experience, expressed his honor in visiting the RSS headquarters during its centenary year and paid tribute to its founding figures through a social media post.

