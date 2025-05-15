Left Menu

Franco Colapinto's Bold Leap onto the Formula 1 Grid

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto steps in for Jack Doohan at Alpine for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Despite prior experience at Williams, he views this as a fresh challenge. Colapinto is optimistic about maximizing his five races, representing Argentina in F1 after 23 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:39 IST
In a bold career move, Argentine driver Franco Colapinto is stepping into the Alpine car, taking the place of Australian Jack Doohan at the upcoming Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. The 21-year-old is ready to tackle this new opportunity, even as he admits to feeling a bit 'rusty'.

Colapinto previously raced for Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant and becoming the first Argentine on the F1 grid in 23 years. Despite his rookie status, Colapinto is determined to make an impact at Alpine, recognizing the importance of proving his worth in the five races he is currently slated to compete in.

Reflecting on his journey, Colapinto expressed relief at returning to a familiar Italian circuit. He noted differences between this experience and his debut at Monza, emphasizing a shift from simply living a dream to actively contributing to his team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

