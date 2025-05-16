Jasmine Paolini and Jannik Sinner Shine in Home Soil Victories
Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman in over a decade to reach the Italian Open final. She overcame a slow start to beat Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner showcased his dominance against Casper Ruud with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory in the men's quarter-final.
In a historic moment for Italian tennis, Jasmine Paolini made headlines by becoming the first Italian woman in more than a decade to secure a place in the Italian Open final. Paolini's tenacity was on display as she bounced back from a challenging start to defeat American Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1.
Paolini's victory was a testament to her resilience, as she initially fell behind 4-1 in the opening set. The Italian crowd's support propelled her forward, enabling her to clinch the first set and continue her momentum into the second. Paolini's triumph spells an exciting continuation for Italian tennis fans.
On the men's side, Jannik Sinner delivered an impressive performance, brushing aside Casper Ruud with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sinner's confident showing emphasized his potential ahead of his semi-final clash with American Tommy Paul, marking his first semi-final appearance in Rome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
