Left Menu

Inmates Bowl Over Negativity with Jailhouse Cricket League

Mathura district jail organized a month-long IPL-style cricket tournament for inmates called 'Champions Cricket League' to foster positivity. Eight teams participated, and Knight Riders emerged as champions. The initiative, supported by the Indian Oil Corporation, included various sports to help inmates engage in constructive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:16 IST
Inmates Bowl Over Negativity with Jailhouse Cricket League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative attempt to aid inmate rehabilitation, Mathura district jail in Uttar Pradesh held a cricket tournament styled on the Indian Premier League. Dubbed 'Champions Cricket League,' the month-long event involved 130 inmates divided into eight teams, bearing names reminiscent of popular IPL franchises.

Knight Riders emerged victorious in the final, defeating Capitals. Anshuman Garg, the jail superintendent, highlighted the pioneering nature of the event, noting its goal to cultivate a positive outlook among inmates and divert their minds from negative influences.

The Indian Oil Corporation's Mathura Refinery unit backed the initiative, aligning with its corporate social responsibility mission. They funded the construction of sports arenas and provided cricket kits, enabling inmates to partake in not only cricket but also volleyball, badminton, and table tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025