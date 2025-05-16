Inmates Bowl Over Negativity with Jailhouse Cricket League

In an innovative attempt to aid inmate rehabilitation, Mathura district jail in Uttar Pradesh held a cricket tournament styled on the Indian Premier League. Dubbed 'Champions Cricket League,' the month-long event involved 130 inmates divided into eight teams, bearing names reminiscent of popular IPL franchises.

Knight Riders emerged victorious in the final, defeating Capitals. Anshuman Garg, the jail superintendent, highlighted the pioneering nature of the event, noting its goal to cultivate a positive outlook among inmates and divert their minds from negative influences.

The Indian Oil Corporation's Mathura Refinery unit backed the initiative, aligning with its corporate social responsibility mission. They funded the construction of sports arenas and provided cricket kits, enabling inmates to partake in not only cricket but also volleyball, badminton, and table tennis.

