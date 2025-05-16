Left Menu

Ryan Gerard Climbs to Lead at a Tumultuous Quail Hollow Challenge

Ryan Gerard leads the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow by one shot, despite late stumbles, while Rory McIlroy struggles on familiar grounds. Gerard, from North Carolina, excelled with a five-under-par 66. Notable players like Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy faced varying levels of success, marking an exciting first day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:49 IST
Ryan Gerard Climbs to Lead at a Tumultuous Quail Hollow Challenge

Ryan Gerard took the lead at the PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow, despite a late stumble that left him with a one-shot advantage. Gerard, a native of North Carolina, concluded his round with a five-under-par 66, despite bogeys on the final two holes.

The young golfer demonstrated remarkable control, scoring four consecutive birdies and an eagle before faltering near the end. While Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald shared the second position with others, Rory McIlroy struggled on his well-known turf, finishing with a three-over-par 74 in his opening round.

As the day progressed, world number one Scottie Scheffler and other notable players like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas took their rounds, contributing to a compelling start to the championship. The focus remains on these top players as the competition intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025