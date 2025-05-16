Ryan Gerard Climbs to Lead at a Tumultuous Quail Hollow Challenge

Ryan Gerard took the lead at the PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow, despite a late stumble that left him with a one-shot advantage. Gerard, a native of North Carolina, concluded his round with a five-under-par 66, despite bogeys on the final two holes.

The young golfer demonstrated remarkable control, scoring four consecutive birdies and an eagle before faltering near the end. While Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald shared the second position with others, Rory McIlroy struggled on his well-known turf, finishing with a three-over-par 74 in his opening round.

As the day progressed, world number one Scottie Scheffler and other notable players like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas took their rounds, contributing to a compelling start to the championship. The focus remains on these top players as the competition intensifies.

