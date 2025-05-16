Al-Ittihad Triumphs in Saudi Pro League Glory

Al-Ittihad, under the leadership of Karim Benzema, claimed the Saudi Pro League crown with a decisive 3-1 victory over Al-Raed on Thursday, clinching the title with two games to spare.

With this win, Al-Ittihad accumulated 77 points from 32 matches, placing them nine points ahead of Al-Hilal, the second-placed team. Coached by Laurent Blanc, the team demonstrated resilience as they overcame an early setback when Omar Gonzalez scored for the already-relegated Al-Raed.

Steven Bergwijn leveled for Al-Ittihad, followed by a Danilo Pereira header that secured their lead. Abdulrahman Al-Oboud's goal soon after halftime confirmed the triumph. Al-Ittihad now looks forward to a potential double victory as they face Al-Qadsiah in the King's Cup final on May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)