Rory McIlroy's Rough Day at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy struggled in the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, posting a three-over-par 74. Despite his strong track record at the course and recent Masters win, McIlroy's performance was marred by inaccurate shots, leaving him in danger of missing the cut.

Rory McIlroy's longstanding success at Quail Hollow did little to aid him during Thursday's opening round of the PGA Championship. This marked McIlroy's first major appearance since his career Grand Slam completion, but he faced challenges that left him struggling throughout.

Expectations were high for McIlroy, given his recent Masters triumph that ended an 11-year major drought. However, he encountered significant issues, managing to hit only four of 14 fairways and finishing with a score of three-over-par 74, including a double-bogey and several bogeys.

McIlroy chose not to address the media post-game, instead opting to refine his play at the driving range. As he faces potential elimination after the second round, McIlroy's erratic day was capped with a closing bogey that depicted the day's challenges.

