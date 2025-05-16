Left Menu

Indo-British Golfer Shines at PGA Championship Opening

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai excelled with a 4-under 67 to tie for fourth place in the PGA Championship opening round. American golfer of Indian origin, Akshay Bhatia carded 1-under, while Sahith Theegala withdrew due to a neck strain. Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas led at 7-under 64.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:17 IST
Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai made a striking start at the PGA Championship, shooting an impressive 4-under 67 to tie for fourth place alongside European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. The prestigious tournament witnessed strong performances from other players of Indian origin as well.

American golfer Akshay Bhatia, also of Indian descent, finished the opening round with a 1-under 70, placing him tied-29th. However, Sahith Theegala, another player with Indian roots, had to withdraw due to a strained neck. All three had competed in the previous year's Tour Championship and ranked within the top-30 globally.

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas led the leaderboard with a remarkable 7-under 64 in a field featuring 98 of the world's top 100 players. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler carded a 2-under 69, while Rory McIlroy struggled with a 3-over 74. Tough conditions at Quail Hollow made the rounds challenging, especially with 'life-and-clean' rules not in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

