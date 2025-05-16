Jeev Milkha Singh Shines in OFX Irish Legends Debut

Jeev Milkha Singh, a seasoned Indian golfer, commenced the OFX Irish Legends event on the Legends Tour with a promising 2-under 70 in the opening round held at the Mount Juliet Estate in unusually warm conditions.

The four-time main Tour winner demonstrated skill, securing four birdies and contending with two bogeys in a balanced performance. Singh's front nine featured a birdie and bogey, while the back nine saw him make three more birdies against a single bogey.

South African golfer Keith Horne leads the scoreboard with a superb round of 65, marked by two eagles and four birdies, narrowly edging out compatriot James Kingston, who finished at 66 with seven birdies against a single bogey.

