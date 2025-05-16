High-Profile IPL Player Transfers Shake Up Season Resumption
Key players in the IPL, including Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira, choose not to return after the military pause. Will Jacks will join Mumbai Indians but depart for national duty, highlighting scheduling conflicts. Player movements are crucial as teams vie for playoff spots in a season disrupted by international commitments.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Capitals face a significant drawback as Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira have communicated their decision to skip the rest of the IPL season. England's Will Jacks, however, returns to bolster the Mumbai Indians for their critical final league games.
Starc's absence strikes a heavy blow to Delhi Capitals, as he holds the position of their top wicket-taker with notable statistics, crucial for their playoff dreams. Ferreira has played a minor role this season, making his departure less impactful.
The IPL, interrupted by geopolitical tensions, resumes this Saturday. The delayed schedule intensifies conflicts with players' national duties taking precedence over club commitments, adding layers of complexity to teams' strategic planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
