Left Menu

Rugby Star Antoine Dupont Bolsters RFCLA with Bold Move

French rugby captain Antoine Dupont has joined the ownership group of Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, marking a pivotal moment for U.S. rugby with the 2028 Olympics and future Rugby World Cups approaching. His involvement aims to elevate rugby's profile and build a vibrant culture in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:17 IST
Rugby Star Antoine Dupont Bolsters RFCLA with Bold Move
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant development for U.S. rugby, France captain Antoine Dupont has secured an ownership stake in Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, as announced by the Major League Rugby franchise. Dupont, known as one of the finest rugby players of his era, joins RFCLA's ownership group alongside his company, Ouest Coast.

This strategic move comes as the sport gears up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and future Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, aiming to solidify rugby's presence in the United States. Dupont, who has earned accolades such as World Rugby Player of the Year, is driven by a desire to boost the sport's popularity across the country.

Dupont expressed his enthusiasm for developing a vibrant rugby culture in the U.S., stating, "Rugby is more than just a sport; it's a community with strong values." The collaboration is seen as a major advantage for RFCLA, which views Dupont's participation as a driving force for its future high-performance and commercial goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025