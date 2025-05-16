Rugby Star Antoine Dupont Bolsters RFCLA with Bold Move

In a significant development for U.S. rugby, France captain Antoine Dupont has secured an ownership stake in Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, as announced by the Major League Rugby franchise. Dupont, known as one of the finest rugby players of his era, joins RFCLA's ownership group alongside his company, Ouest Coast.

This strategic move comes as the sport gears up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and future Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, aiming to solidify rugby's presence in the United States. Dupont, who has earned accolades such as World Rugby Player of the Year, is driven by a desire to boost the sport's popularity across the country.

Dupont expressed his enthusiasm for developing a vibrant rugby culture in the U.S., stating, "Rugby is more than just a sport; it's a community with strong values." The collaboration is seen as a major advantage for RFCLA, which views Dupont's participation as a driving force for its future high-performance and commercial goals.

