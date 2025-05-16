Left Menu

Adil Rashid Aims for Excellence as England Preps for West Indies Face-off

Adil Rashid expresses his determination to remain at the top of his game as England gears up for a white-ball series against the West Indies. With a new captain and fresh energy, the team looks to dominate the summer cricket season with upcoming ODIs and T20Is.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:56 IST
Adil Rashid Aims for Excellence as England Preps for West Indies Face-off
Adil Rashid (Photo: @englandcricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As the white-ball series against the West Indies approaches, England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid has expressed his enduring drive to become the world's best. Rashid, who was the leading wicket-taker in England's ODI series against India, remains eager to contribute significantly to the team's success.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the squads for the upcoming series, set to begin on May 29, with three ODIs and three T20Is. Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain and will lead both squads against a challenging Caribbean side.

The series schedule includes matches at iconic venues such as Edgbaston and The Rose Bowl, promising an exciting summer of cricket for fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025