Adil Rashid Aims for Excellence as England Preps for West Indies Face-off

As the white-ball series against the West Indies approaches, England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid has expressed his enduring drive to become the world's best. Rashid, who was the leading wicket-taker in England's ODI series against India, remains eager to contribute significantly to the team's success.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the squads for the upcoming series, set to begin on May 29, with three ODIs and three T20Is. Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain and will lead both squads against a challenging Caribbean side.

The series schedule includes matches at iconic venues such as Edgbaston and The Rose Bowl, promising an exciting summer of cricket for fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)