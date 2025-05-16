Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6: A Clash of Titans Begins

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 starts on May 31 in Ahmedabad. The event will host a series of matches involving eight franchises over 23 ties. Notable clashes include defending champions facing off against formidable challengers and exciting derby matchups, all leading to a highly anticipated finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:59 IST
Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6: A Clash of Titans Begins
The fixtures for UTT season six. (Photo- UTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 launches with a double-header event on May 31 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The opening night features a face-off between last season's champions, Dempo Goa Challengers, and the local favorites, Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Earlier, Season 2 winners Dabang Delhi TTC will battle it out against Jaipur Patriots, promising an electrifying start to the season as eight franchised teams vie for the top prize throughout 23 competitive ties, as announced by a UTT release.

U Mumba TT, captained by World No. 14 Bernadette Szocs, kicks off their campaign with a highly anticipated Maharashtra Derby against PBG Pune Jaguars on June 1, boasting Spanish star Alvaro Robles. The new entrant, Kolkata ThunderBlades, featuring international talents like World Youth No. 5 Ankur Bhattacharjee, Quadris Aruna, and Adriana Diaz, will make their debut on June 2 facing the seasoned Chennai Lions, led by China's Fan Siqi, this year's top auction pick, alongside former World Youth No. 1 Payas Jain.

Under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India and promoted by Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, UTT is becoming a premier event in the global table tennis arena, drawing 20 million viewers last season—a significant 1.3x increase from before. The riveting opener between Dempo Goa Challengers and Jaipur Patriots attracted 1.33 million viewers, while the U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers derby peaked at 1.83 million on television. The league consistently captivates over a million viewers per match throughout its run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025