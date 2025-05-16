Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6: A Clash of Titans Begins

The eagerly anticipated Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 launches with a double-header event on May 31 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The opening night features a face-off between last season's champions, Dempo Goa Challengers, and the local favorites, Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Earlier, Season 2 winners Dabang Delhi TTC will battle it out against Jaipur Patriots, promising an electrifying start to the season as eight franchised teams vie for the top prize throughout 23 competitive ties, as announced by a UTT release.

U Mumba TT, captained by World No. 14 Bernadette Szocs, kicks off their campaign with a highly anticipated Maharashtra Derby against PBG Pune Jaguars on June 1, boasting Spanish star Alvaro Robles. The new entrant, Kolkata ThunderBlades, featuring international talents like World Youth No. 5 Ankur Bhattacharjee, Quadris Aruna, and Adriana Diaz, will make their debut on June 2 facing the seasoned Chennai Lions, led by China's Fan Siqi, this year's top auction pick, alongside former World Youth No. 1 Payas Jain.

Under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India and promoted by Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, UTT is becoming a premier event in the global table tennis arena, drawing 20 million viewers last season—a significant 1.3x increase from before. The riveting opener between Dempo Goa Challengers and Jaipur Patriots attracted 1.33 million viewers, while the U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers derby peaked at 1.83 million on television. The league consistently captivates over a million viewers per match throughout its run.

(With inputs from agencies.)