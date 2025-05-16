Super Fighter Series: Faizan Anwar Faces Off Against Kpakpo Allotey

Indian professional boxer Faizan Anwar is set to take on Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey in a high-stakes WBA Asia Middle East super lightweight title fight. The event, part of the Super Fighter Series at the Sunburn Union, promises to be an action-packed night for boxing enthusiasts this Sunday.

The fight night features ten bouts total, with four of them being international match-ups. In the co-main event, Danylo Honcharuk from Ukraine will face Ruslan Kamilov from Dagestan. Meanwhile, Belarusian star Aleksandra Sitnikova is poised to battle India's Rani Devi in a pivotal women's bout.

This third edition of the series, organized by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing Promotions, follows previous events in Bengaluru and Bangkok. As stated by Mujtaba Kamal, founder of Grassroot Boxing, the series aims to elevate Indian boxing from the grassroots to the global stage.

