Left Menu

'Default Appeals' and the Litigation Overload: A Clear Policy Path Ahead

Central ministries often default to appeals against court orders, resulting in excessive litigation. A recent conference urged for criteria to filter appeals and improve litigation coordination to minimize cases where the government is a party, as found in nearly seven lakh court cases nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:32 IST
'Default Appeals' and the Litigation Overload: A Clear Policy Path Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tendency for central ministries and departments to file appeals against court orders has been highlighted as a major challenge facing government litigation. Prompted by a 'default reaction' rather than a strategic policy decision, this approach contributes significantly to the overwhelming number of legal cases involving the government.

During a recent conference aimed at enhancing the management of government litigation, over two dozen Union secretaries and leading law officers proposed several measures. These include establishing filtering criteria for appeals, appointing designated officers for litigation coordination, and ensuring timely implementation of court judgments.

The discussions emphasized addressing repetitive litigation, non-uniform legal implementations, and lack of coordination across departments. The importance of alternate dispute resolutions and reducing delays was also underscored, as nearly seven lakh cases include the government as a party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident: Three Girls Feared Drowned in Sharda Canal

Tragic Incident: Three Girls Feared Drowned in Sharda Canal

 India
2
Empowering Women: Digital Payment Rise in Rural and Semi-Urban India

Empowering Women: Digital Payment Rise in Rural and Semi-Urban India

 India
3
Kolkata Warehousing Market Maintains Resilience Amid Cost Challenges

Kolkata Warehousing Market Maintains Resilience Amid Cost Challenges

 India
4
Historic Recruitment Drive Amplifies Meghalaya's Police Force

Historic Recruitment Drive Amplifies Meghalaya's Police Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026