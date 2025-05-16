Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Transition: From Test Cricket Icon to IPL Champion

Virat Kohli, having retired from Test cricket, remains fiercely focused on achieving success with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. With a remarkable Test career behind him, including 9230 runs and a notable win percentage as captain, Kohli's commitment to RCB is unwavering, says team director Mo Bobat.

Virat Kohli, having recently retired from Test cricket, still carries a competitive edge, as he sets his sights on success with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL season, according to team director Mo Bobat.

Kohli, who bid farewell to Test cricket after scoring a remarkable 9230 runs in 123 matches, remains ambitious about his contributions to RCB. Bobat highlights Kohli's impressive performance record and leadership as enduring hallmarks of his career.

Bobat, who has witnessed Kohli's prowess first-hand, particularly during the formidable India-England series in 2018, expressed confidence that fans would continue their adoration for Kohli during his IPL endeavors.

