Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Injury Updates and Strategic Challenges Amid IPL Rescheduling

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is recovering quickly from his finger injury, raising hopes for his return against Kolkata Knight Riders. With the IPL rescheduled, the team faces challenges in player availability and looks to manage replacements as international commitments arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:36 IST
Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director, Mo Bobat, reported significant progress in skipper Rajat Patidar's recovery from a finger injury, with a noticeable reduction in swelling.

Patidar practiced without protective gear, raising anticipation for his return against Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood remains absent, recovering from a shoulder niggle with Cricket Australia.

The IPL's rescheduling has complicated team strategies, affecting player availability. RCB anticipates losing Jacob Bethel and Lungi Ngidi soon to national duties, prompting considerations for team replacements to adapt to these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

