Emmanuel Kunde: A Legend of Cameroonian Football Passes Away

Emmanuel Kunde, a key player in Cameroon's historic 1990 World Cup run and two-time Africa Cup of Nations champion, has died at 68. Known for his key penalty goals, Kunde's passing is a significant loss for Cameroonian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:50 IST
Emmanuel Kunde, renowned for his contributions to Cameroonian football, has passed away at 68, the nation's football federation revealed on Friday. Kunde was instrumental in Cameroon reaching the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990, marking a major milestone for African football.

Kunde also participated in the 1982 World Cup in Spain. He was a crucial part of the team when Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984 and 1988, including taking the decisive penalty in the 1988 final against Nigeria in Casablanca.

Kunde's formidable performances, including his memorable penalty in the 3-2 World Cup quarter-final loss to England, have made his death a profound loss for the football community in Cameroon and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

