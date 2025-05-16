Upsets and Advancements: India's Mixed Fortunes at Bordeaux Challenger
India's N Sriram Balaji, partnering with Miguel Reyes-Varela, exited the Bordeaux Challenger after a defeat by Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo. Sumit Nagal also bowed out from singles. Yet, hope remains as Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway advance to the doubles quarterfinals, showcasing mixed results for Indian participants.
India's tennis prospects at the Bordeaux Challenger faced a setback with the unseeded duo of N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela losing to the Brazilian third seeds Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in straight sets.
The Indo-Mexican pair fell in the quarterfinal 2-6, 4-6, wrapping up their match within an hour. In singles, India's Sumit Nagal was overpowered by French seventh seed Hugo Gaston, losing 3-6, 4-6.
Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway brought good news, advancing to the doubles quarterfinals with a decisive 6-0, 7-6(1) victory, keeping Indian hopes alive in the clay court tournament.
