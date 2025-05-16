Left Menu

Upsets and Advancements: India's Mixed Fortunes at Bordeaux Challenger

India's N Sriram Balaji, partnering with Miguel Reyes-Varela, exited the Bordeaux Challenger after a defeat by Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo. Sumit Nagal also bowed out from singles. Yet, hope remains as Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway advance to the doubles quarterfinals, showcasing mixed results for Indian participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:58 IST
Upsets and Advancements: India's Mixed Fortunes at Bordeaux Challenger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tennis prospects at the Bordeaux Challenger faced a setback with the unseeded duo of N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela losing to the Brazilian third seeds Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in straight sets.

The Indo-Mexican pair fell in the quarterfinal 2-6, 4-6, wrapping up their match within an hour. In singles, India's Sumit Nagal was overpowered by French seventh seed Hugo Gaston, losing 3-6, 4-6.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway brought good news, advancing to the doubles quarterfinals with a decisive 6-0, 7-6(1) victory, keeping Indian hopes alive in the clay court tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025