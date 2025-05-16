Upsets and Advancements: India's Mixed Fortunes at Bordeaux Challenger

India's tennis prospects at the Bordeaux Challenger faced a setback with the unseeded duo of N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela losing to the Brazilian third seeds Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in straight sets.

The Indo-Mexican pair fell in the quarterfinal 2-6, 4-6, wrapping up their match within an hour. In singles, India's Sumit Nagal was overpowered by French seventh seed Hugo Gaston, losing 3-6, 4-6.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway brought good news, advancing to the doubles quarterfinals with a decisive 6-0, 7-6(1) victory, keeping Indian hopes alive in the clay court tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)