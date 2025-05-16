Left Menu

Modern Leaders in the Making: How the IPL is Shaping India's Future Captains

Sunil Gavaskar regards the IPL as a crucial training ground for future Indian cricket captains like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, new leaders are emerging. The experience gained from IPL is vital for assuming national leadership roles.

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary cricketer, lauds the IPL as an ideal platform for nurturing future Indian cricket captains such as Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a leadership gap has emerged in the Test team.

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, is anticipated to lead India in the forthcoming Test series against England, with Rishabh Pant as his expected deputy. According to Gavaskar, the high-pressure environment of IPL T20 matches serves as the best training ground for potential captains, offering them invaluable leadership experience.

In a related discussion, former cricketer Suresh Raina emphasized the significance of winning an IPL trophy as a stepping stone for further national responsibility. He also highlighted that Gill's leadership qualities and competitiveness could earn him respect within the team, bridging the gap left by experienced leaders.

