Global Anti-Doping Forces Unite: Key Workshop Paves Way for Future in New Delhi

Hosted by NADA India with support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the WADA Intelligence & Investigations Workshop in New Delhi focused on strengthening anti-doping efforts. This five-day event, including global experts and organizations, discussed various investigative techniques to safeguard athletes and the integrity of sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:53 IST
A visual from the event. (Photo- PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, organized the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Intelligence & Investigations Workshop from May 12-16 in New Delhi. The event was conducted under WADA with assistance from INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia, drawing representatives from National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) and law enforcement agencies from India, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, as well as officials from the South Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization.

This pivotal gathering assembled intelligence and investigations experts from various corners of the globe to share insights, bolster cooperation, and enhance the global anti-doping framework. According to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, participants engaged in extensive sessions covering intelligence functions, investigative techniques, confidential source management, open-source research, and analytical and interviewing strategies over the week-long event.

The sessions highlighted the necessity of proactive and coordinated measures in safeguarding athletes and preserving the integrity of sports. Anant Kumar, Director General of NADA India, commented, "NADA India is honored to have hosted WADA, INTERPOL, Sport Integrity Australia, and our Asian region counterparts during this workshop. The knowledge and connections developed will significantly aid in building intelligence and investigative capabilities in the area."

Gunter Younger, Director of Intelligence and Investigations at WADA, expressed his contentment for participating in the workshop under the Intelligence and Investigations Capability and Capacity Building Project in Asia and Oceania. He remarked, "I am pleased with the progress achieved in the region and am confident it will significantly impact the protection of clean sport locally and globally."

The workshop was a part of the Capability and Capacity Building Project, a crucial initiative for strengthening WADA's Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN), aimed at reinforcing international collaboration and enhancing the efficacy of anti-doping measures worldwide. A follow-up workshop is slated for India in July 2025. (ANI)

