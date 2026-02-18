Drone Incursions Heighten Inter-Korean Tensions: Investigations and Penalties Escalate

South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young announced Wednesday that an investigation is underway following four incidents where drones were flown into North Korean airspace, worsening inter-Korean relations. These acts, carried out by three civilians since the previous regime, resulted in crashed drones and diplomatic backlash.

The South Korean government is probing potential legal breaches, including violations of aviation safety laws and criminal statutes. Simultaneously, certain officials from South Korea's intelligence agencies are suspected of collusion, prompting further investigation into their involvement with the trio responsible.

As tensions escalate, Chung expressed official regret to North Korea. Penalties for drone violations will be tightened, potentially leading to jail time or fines. The government is also considering reviving parts of the 2018 September 19 military pact with North Korea, which seeks to mitigate tensions along the border.

