Rohit Sharma Honored at Wankhede as Stand Unveiled in His Name

In a significant tribute to Indian cricket, the Wankhede Stadium unveiled the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' to honor the legendary batsman. The event, attended by prominent figures, highlighted the contributions of Sharma and others to cricket, underscoring Mumbai's deep ties with the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:55 IST
Nita Ambani (left) Rohit Sharma (right). (File Photo: Reliance Foundation) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The legendary Roht Sharma received a grand tribute on Friday as the Wankhede Stadium unveiled a stand in his honor, cementing his legacy in Indian cricket. Named the 'Rohit Sharma Stand,' this recognition marks a significant milestone for the cricketer, who was joined by family, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, extended her congratulations to the Indian skipper, emphasizing that the stand now bears not just his memories but his name, serving as a permanent mark of inspiration for aspiring cricketers. Sharma was visibly moved by the honor, noting that such recognition was beyond his wildest childhood dreams.

The ceremony saw Praises for Sharma's impressive career where he has scored 19,700 international runs with notable achievements. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar also highlighted the contributions of those who have impacted Indian cricket significantly, with Pawar being known for his roles in the BCCI and ICC. Four new stands were named in honor of key figures, celebrating their legacies in Mumbai's cricket history.

